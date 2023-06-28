Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Green coffee

DENVER — The 10th Circuit upheld a damages award against a supplement maker that misrepresented the ingredients in its green coffee products and manipulated reviews on Amazon by asking employees to “up-vote” five-star reviews and “down-vote” bad reviews. The record showed that the supplement maker’s sales went up as its competitor’s went down, and this trend was linked to the supplement marker’s deceptive marketing practices.

Read the ruling here.

