ST. GEORGE, Utah — A federal court in Utah granted the U.S. Forest Service’s request to dismiss the Western Watersheds Project’s claim challenging the agency’s reversal of “certain suspensions and cancellations of grazing permits.” Grazing permit decisions are unreviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act, the court ruled. In its complaint, the conservation group claimed the Forest Service was influenced by “threats made by a handful of scofflaw grazing permittees,” who made it clear “they have guns to back up their threats.”

