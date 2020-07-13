Grandson of Elvis Presley Kills Himself at 27

Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, second from right, and Lisa Marie’s children, Riley Keough, left, and Benjamin Keough, right, in 2010. (AP file photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday that she was “heartbroken” upon learning of the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reported that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”