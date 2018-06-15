Grand Jury Access Denied to Indicted Russian Firm

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge refused Friday to let an Russian company review the instructions that special counsel Robert Mueller gave to grand jurors.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, had requested access on May 14, saying the instructions could provide a basis to dismiss the case.

Charged with a single count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, Concord is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent, which would have required it to make disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.

Prigozhin and another of his companies face charges as well, along with 12 other Russian individuals and a third corporate entity.

All are accused of funding the Russian troll farms that disrupted the 2016 presidential election, but Concord to date remains the only defendant to enter the appearance. Mueller brought the indictment on Feb. 16.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is set to preside over pretrial hearing in the case on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

Concord’s counsel, Reed Smith attorney Eric Dubelier, declined to comment on the order.

