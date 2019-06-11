Graham Pushes Proposal to Change Asylum Process

WASHINGTON (CN) – A border wall will not stop the surge of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday in a hearing where he encouraged his Democratic colleagues to send his bill aimed at fixing the ongoing immigration crisis to a full vote on the Senate floor.

But Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to condemn the Trump administration’s policies at the southern border and sought more information from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on practices like separating immigrant children from their parents and using DNA testing to determine if minors are related to asylum seekers.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and chairman of the committee, has proposed legislation called the Secure and Protect Act that would require immigrants to apply for asylum at processing centers in Central American and Mexico and would allow for longer detention of undocumented children.

Developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...