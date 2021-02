NEW YORK — A federal court in New York ruled that a class action against Whole Foods relating to its alleged mislabeling of graham crackers may proceed. A woman claims she was deceived by a box of “Honey Graham Crackers” because graham is a type of whole-wheat flour, so she believed the crackers contained more of that flour than non-whole-grain flour. She also thought they were sweetened with honey rather than sugar.

