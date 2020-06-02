SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal of charges against a former county treasurer, a former magistrate judge and a current district attorney accused of violating the state’s Governmental Conduct Act.

The treasurer allegedly pursued an unwanted sexual relationship with an employee, the judge allegedly recorded colleagues in a secure area, and the district attorney is accused of intimidating officers who were investigating allegations she improperly used a state vehicle for personal use.