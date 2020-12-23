Override Showdown at Hand After Trump Vetoes Budget

A Marine stands outside the entrance to the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday, signifying the president is in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump made good on his vow Wednesday to veto the 2021 national defense spending bill, queuing up a showdown in Congress where a supermajority of both the House and Senate could override him.

The Senate passed the bill — which has made it through Congress successfully for 60 years — 84-13 on December 11.

Slighting the $740 billion bill as a “gift to China and Russia,” Trump remarked this afternoon in a statement from the Office of the Press Secretary that it failed to include sufficient national security measures or provisions that “respect our veterans and our military’s history and contradicts my efforts by my administration to America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”

The basis for the veto is chiefly tied to two factors, the first being a provision that creates a federal commission aimed at renaming and removing military installations named after Confederate heroes. Trump has been insistent that attempts to modify the names of sites honoring those who once sought to secede from the union would be an affront to the nation’s history.

The president also takes issue with the omission in the 4,000-plus-page defense spending package of a measure that would repeal a largely obscure section of the Communications Decency Act known as Section 230.

The decades-old telecommunications law provides a legal shield to media companies like Twitter or Facebook when a third party posts objectionable or hate-based content on its platform.

While the president and opponents of Section 230 argue the measure effectively limits First Amendment rights by instructing platforms to moderate their content, it technically does nothing of the sort.

Trump’s veto of the bill — which includes significant beefing up of the Defense Department’s cybersecurity operations — comes as Russian hackers are believed to be behind massive breaches at the departments of the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, identified that the breaches had been occurring since at least March of this year, and there was still more to uncover about the extent of it, but official email platforms for many departments were accessed.

CISA would not confirm the nation of origin responsible for the breach but the Associated Press reported that an anonymous federal official suggested the Kremlin was the likely culprit given an observed pattern in the hack. Russia has denied any involvement.

The House and Senate, by wide margins, recently passed legislation approving $900 billion in pandemic relief. In those bills, they anticipated Trump’s veto would come as funding ran out and the holidays approached, so they passed a provision in the omnibus to fund the government through Dec. 28, meaning lawmakers will have until at least Monday to reconvene and potentially override Trump.

A longtime and vocal ally to President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy indicated last week he could sustain Trump’s veto if the package comes back to the House of Representatives.

While President Trump has suggested the bill fails to support members of the military, the FY21 NDAA package does feature a 3% bump in pay for service members, a 30-day extension of personal protective equipment to protect those individuals from the novel coronavirus and an increase in paid-leave benefits for federal employees.

This story is developing…