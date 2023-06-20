Government liability under credit reporting law will face high court scrutiny

The dispute stems from inaccurate loan reporting from a federal agency that wound up lowering the borrower's credit score.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider whether a government body can be liable for misreporting loan information to credit-reporting agencies.

In the underlying case, Reginald Kirtz applied to a federal loan program that supports the development safe and affordable housing in rural communities. Kirtz says his accounts were closed with zero balance but that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Rural Housing Service informed credit-reporting agencies incorrectly that his accounts were 120 days past due.

Based on the inaccuracy, TransUnion lowered Kirtz's credit score, and Kirtz filed suit against TransUnion, the Agriculture Departmnet and a student loan servicer.

Consumer reporting agencies are required by law to investigate credit disputes to determine if they’ve been given inaccurate information. In an extension of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, lawmakers placed similar responsibility 26 years ago on those that provide information to these agencies. The reporting agencies are supposed to notify any entity if their report has come under dispute, and the entity must then carry out its own investigation. Civil liability provisions are in place for those that fail to comply.

The government moved to dismiss Kirtz’s suit meanwhile, claiming it has sovereign immunity under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. While the law’s first iteration divested the government of sovereign immunity, it says the new provisions from 1996 — which included the civil liability provisions — did not waive this authority.

After the Third Circuit ruled against it, the government petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene.

“The court concluded that because the 1970 Act defines ‘person’ to include the government, the 1996 Act’s extension of civil liability to certain ‘person[s]’ implicitly waives the federal government’s sovereign immunity to suits for money damages, notwithstanding the absence of an explicit statutory waiver of sovereign immunity,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the government’s petition. “That conclusion cannot be reconciled with this Court’s precedents requiring waivers of sovereign immunity to be unequivocal and unambiguous.”

Four years ago the court declined an opportunity to resolve a similar question. The government says the court’s intervention has only become more necessary in the intervening years.

“Although the Court declined to review the question presented in Robinson, that was at a time when it appeared that the circuit conflict might resolve itself,” Prelogar wrote. “Since then, however, the conflict has only deepened, and the decision below solidifies it.”

Kirtz maintains that the government’s position four years ago — that the justices’ review would be premature — remains correct. He says a 2019 ruling from the court concerning patents and the U.S. Postal Service has not yet been fully adopted by the lower courts.

“Awaiting further consideration of the issue in the lower courts also makes sense because the decision below is the first to grapple with two arguments that the government makes in support of its claim for immunity,” Matthew Weisberg, an attorney with Weisberg Law, wrote in the brief for Kirtz.

Per their custom, the justices did not offer any explanation in agreeing to take up the case. Arguments will be set for next term.