Gov. Brown Appoints 28 Judges to California Courts
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday announced appointments of three judges to California appeals courts, and 25 to state superior courts.
Judge Helen I. Bendix was appointed associate justice in Division One and Judge Carl H. Moor as associate justice in Division Five of the Second District Court of Appeal, and Associate Justice Mary J. Greenwood was appointed presiding justice of the Sixth District Court of Appeal.
Moor and Greenwood are Democrats; Bendix lists no party preference.
Those jobs pay $228,918.
Also announced Tuesday were appointments of seven superior court judges in Los Angeles County, three in Alameda County, three in San Diego County, three in Orange County, two in Riverside County, and one each in Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Plumas, Santa Cruz, Shasta and Sonoma counties.
In Los Angeles County:
Michael R. Amerian, 43, of Los Angeles, Republican
Armenui A. Ashvanian, 46, of Glendale, Democrat
Ashfaq (Ron) G. Chowdhury, 43, of Los Angeles, Democrat
Danette J. Gómez, 41, of Huntington Beach, Democrat
Kimberley Baker Guillemet, 39, of View Park-Windsor Hills, Democrat
Joseph M. Lipner, 53, of Los Angeles, Democrat
Audra M. Mori, 50, of Santa Monica, no party preference
In Alameda County:
Jason Clay, 48, of San Ramon, no party preference
James R. Reilly, 63, of Piedmont, no party preference
Amy L. Sekany, 47, of Livermore, Democrat
In San Diego County:
Truc T. Do, 46, of San Diego, Democrat
Marcella O. McLaughlin, 47, of San Diego, Democrat
Saba Sheibani, 39, of San Diego, Democrat
In Orange County:
Cynthia M. Herrera, 46, of Santa Ana, Democrat
Kimberly A. Knill, 54, of Aliso Viejo, Republican
Thomas S. McConville, 53, of Irvine, Democrat
In Riverside County:
Russel L. Moore, 41, of Los Angeles, no party preference
Gregory J. Olson, 53, of La Quinta, no party preference
in Contra Costa County:
Leonard E. Marquez, 44, of Martinez, no party preference
In El Dorado County:
Mark A. Ralphs, 57, of Diamond Springs, Republican
In Humboldt County:
Kaleb V. Cockrum, 43, of Eureka, no party preference
In Plumas County:
Douglas M. Prouty, 64, of Portola, Democrat
In Santa Cruz County:
Timothy J. Schmal, 61, of Santa Cruz, Democrat
In Shasta County:
Jody M. Burgess, 44, of Redding, Republican
and in Sonoma County:
Christopher M. Honigsberg, 38, of Petaluma, Democrat
Those jobs pay $200,042.
Here is a link to the governor’s news release with more information on the judges.