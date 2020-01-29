GOP Swing Voters Prod Motive at Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (CN) — A cadre of Republicans expected to decide whether the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will feature witness testimony launched into Wednesday’s question-and-answer session with the first inquiry.

Senator Susan Collins, on behalf of herself and fellow Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, submitted the first question, asking the president’s counsel how senators should consider Trump’s motives when evaluating the House’s abuse of power charge.

Democrats are banking on the trio, along with Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, to break party lines and vote to subpoena witnesses.

Following procedure, Collins first needed the recognition of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass the question, which a Senate page then delivered to Chief Justice John Roberts.

“This is a question for the counsel for the president,” Roberts said, reading Collins’ submission. “If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interests, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article One?”

Cream-colored question cards adorned at the top left corner with the seal of the Senate are scattered on the desks of senators on both sides of the aisle. Some Republicans held both the official card and a small slip of white paper with their question typed out.

When Republican Whip John Thune joined Collins and Murkowski at their desks ahead of the start of Wednesday’s proceedings, Murkowski could be seen shaking her head both “yes” and “no.”

McConnell is reported not to have the “nay” votes to kill the Democratic push for witnesses, placing all eyes and severe pressure on Collins, Murkowski, Romney and Alexander to vote for the motion or fall in line behind GOP leadership.

The House impeached Trump in December, finding he withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine and a coveted White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure an announcement from Ukraine that it was investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, Biden’s son and a discredited theory about the 2016 presidential election.

Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin responded to Collins’ question by restating the defense team’s position that, regardless of Trump’s motives, the articles of impeachment are deficient.

Turning to the House managers table adjacent the lectern, Philbin said the Democrats have set a standard for impeachment establishing there is no possible public interest in the investigations Trump solicited from Ukraine.

“And if there is any possibility — if there is something that shows a possible public interest and the president could have that possible public interest motive — that destroys their case,” Philbin said.

Romney pulled out a white legal pad to take notes as Philbin answered the first question. Collins, Murkowski and Romney have routinely taken notes through the past seven days of historic proceedings.

In his response to a separate question from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, lead House manager Representative Adam Schiff said, even if Trump wanted the investigations only in part to boost his election chances, that is impeachable conduct.

“I would also add in response to the last question that if any part of the president’s motivation was a corrupt motive, if it was a causal factor in the action to freeze the aid or withhold the meeting, that is enough to convict,” Schiff said. “It would be enough to convict under criminal law. But here, there’s no question about the president’s motivation.”

Speaking to senators who would be key in adding more evidence to the trial, Schiff said senators still questioning Trump’s motives should want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton.

Less than an hour into the question-answer period, Romney tweeted a list of six questions he submitted for Roberts to ask, three to the House managers and three to the president’s counsel.

Romney plans — in addition to the question posed with Murkowski and Collins — to ask the White House defense team: “Given that Rudy Giuliani’s May 10, 2019, letter to President Zelensky asserted he was acting with the ‘knowledge and consent’ of President Trump, what did President Trump specifically task Giuliani to do in Ukraine?”

That question relies on a trove of documents House Democrats received after the impeachment inquiry concluded and released only after the Senate trial began.

Romney had lined up a question to ask the House managers if they have evidence Trump directly tied the military aid to the investigations and Trump’s defense team what exactly Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, was doing in Ukraine last year.

“Is it the House managers’ position that neither Hunter nor Joe Biden engaged in anything that you would describe as corrupt or otherwise inappropriate?”

Republicans have increasingly focused at trial on alleged corruption involving a position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings held by the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden. GOP leadership has shied away from committing to subpoena the Bidens.

If Romney and the other three potential GOP swing senators vote to subpoena witnesses, however, Republicans may call the Bidens to the Senate while Democrats subpoena testimony from senior White House advisers, including Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

