GOP presidential hopefuls set for first debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CN) — When seven of the candidates vying for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination meet at their first debate in Milwaukee one week from Wednesday, each will attempt what can seem impossible: find oxygen not already consumed by Donald Trump, whether he’s in the room or not, and use it to distinguish themselves amid the former president’s polling dominance.

Facing four state and federal indictments for allegedly making hush-money payments to a porn star, mishandling classified documents from his presidency, attempting to defraud the United States in the buildup to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and conspiring with associates to falsely overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, Trump, 77, has coyly cast doubt that he will attend the debate at Fiserv Forum, home court of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, on the night of Aug. 23.

For all his legal woes, multiple recent polls, including one from Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, show Trump with a double-digit lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. If anything, Trump’s indictments have helped, not hurt, his polling numbers.

The other candidates who qualified for the Milwaukee debate — DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum; former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott; and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — all will need to use their first debate of the 2024 election cycle to boost their standing with the electorate.

This is a tricky task, in part due to the role of old-school televised debates in a multifaceted media landscape unrecognizable compared to the one in which they originated, but also the unique challenge of fighting for attention from a crowd with Trump on their minds.

Patrick A. Stewart, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas and author of the book “The Audience Decides: Applause-Cheering, Laughter and Booing during Debates in the Trump Era,” offered that, as a reality TV veteran with name recognition from decades as a public figure before entering politics, Trump has been able to use his pugnacious, impertinent style à la insult comedy or pro wrestling to his advantage at debates. Others may lack his secret sauce, but the audience is still listening, and his absence next week could leave a void to fill.

“If they are skilled at working the audience, they have a chance, especially with someone who is dealing with some major legal issues and issues concerning whether or not his policies actually worked during his presidential term,” Stewart said.

In an environment where politics and pop culture have become infused into one another, debates that were once “invisible primaries” are now ratings “juggernauts” on the level of sporting events for networks, and using charisma to build a coalition from the audience is crucial, Stewart added.

Still, experts like University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee political science professor Paru Shah and Muhlenberg College political science professor Christopher Borick told Courthouse News that even though debates have evolved or become less valuable in recent years, they are relevant for candidates to explain their priorities, engage eyeballs and make a name for themselves, especially when jockeying for position against Trump.

Perhaps no candidate is more in need of a boost than DeSantis. The Florida governor has become popular among many conservatives through his resistance to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, legal battles with Disney and restriction of classroom instruction on gender and sexual identity in his home state, among other anti-woke culture-war arenas. His campaign, which experts and observers considered to be branding him as a more palatable and policy-savvy version of Trump, started off strong but has sagged recently, leaving him with a lot to gain or lose at the debate.

Borick pointed to Ramaswamy as another interesting candidate to watch. The 38-year-old Cincinnati-born political outsider of Indian heritage stands out from the other candidates in some obvious ways. Although he lacks widespread name recognition, he’s got buzz right now, at least online, and Borick noted that he could use the current and former elected officials sharing the debate stage to paint himself as an alternative, much like Trump once did.

“This forum might be particularly valuable [for Ramaswamy] in terms of getting his candidacy in a place where it can reach more people,” Borick said.

Ramaswamy’s also good for a sound bite — like DeSantis, he is a vocal "anti-woke" crusader, and he also made headlines this month by suggesting voters aged 18 to 24 should have to pass a civics test in order to vote — and Shah made the case that many voters, particularly younger ones, will be watching YouTube clips and social media reactions from the debate rather than the event itself.

Debates are typically where, as Stewart put it, “people can no longer rely on their simple partisan identity” and are forced to nuance their politics. But Shah opined that, partially because political parties are more polarized than ever, candidates in primaries are often more the same than different, and it can become more about who “won” a debate rather than parsing through the nitty-gritty of policy.

The debate, scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. local time and last two hours, will be hosted by Fox News and moderated by that network’s anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. News website Semafor reported that each candidate will be given one minute to answer questions, 30 seconds for “follow-ups” and 45 seconds for closing remarks. The event is co-sponsored by Young America’s Foundation, an organization for young conservatives currently headed by former Wisconsin governor and 2016 presidential candidate Scott Walker.

Candidates qualified for the debate based on requirements from the Republican National Committee, including those establishing polling and donor thresholds. The requirements also include signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee, something Trump said as recently as last week he would not do.