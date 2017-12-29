GOP Leaders Say VA Democrats Trying to ‘Litigate’ Victory

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican leaders say Democrats are trying to “litigate their way to victory” in a tied House race that could decide the balance of power in the House of Delegates.

GOP House Leader Kirk Cox told reporters Friday that Democrats have caused “politically motivated delays” in deciding the winner of the 94th District.

Cox made his comments after lawyers for Republican David Yancey urged state elections officials to schedule a random drawing of the winner’s name no later than Jan. 9, the day before the legislature reconvenes.

Yancey’s lawyers urged a recount court to deny Democrat Shelly Simonds’ motion to reconsider its ruling declaring the election a tie.

If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.

Simonds declined immediate comment.

Like this: Like Loading...