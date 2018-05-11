‘Golden State Killer’ Suspect Now Charged in 12 Murders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CN) – Authorities on Thursday filed four additional murder charges against the suspected Golden State Killer over killings that took place in 1979 and 1981 in Santa Barbara County, bringing the number of charges he faces to 12.

Police arrested 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo last month after they say DNA evidence linked him to at least 12 homicides and dozens of rapes committed from 1976 to 1986, when California was terrorized by what the media called the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.

Investigators say DeAngelo – who worked as a police officer in the Central Valley and in a foothill town east of Sacramento in the 1970s – committed crimes in the Sacramento area, the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California. Last month’s arrest capped off a 40-year manhunt.

Thursday’s charges by Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office names four victims.

Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez were murdered in Santa Barbara County around July 27, 1981. Authorities have charged DeAngelo with two murder counts in that case, including multiple murders enhancements and special circumstances of murder during the commission of a rape and burglary and use of a firearm.

Debra Alexandria Manning and Robert Offerman were murdered around Dec. 30, 1979, according to the charges filed by Santa Barbara DA Joyce Dudley. DeAngelo faces similar charges in that case.

DeAngelo remains a suspect in several jurisdictions throughout California, including Sacramento, Ventura and Orange counties.

