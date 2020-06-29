Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty to 13 Murders, Admits to Multiple Rapes

Joseph James DeAngelo, suspected of being the Golden State Killer, appears in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. in Januar 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Nearly 40 years after a decades-long robbery, rape, and murder spree that terrorized counties up and down California, former police officer and accused “Golden State Killer” Joseph DeAngelo entered a guilty plea that guarantees he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, DeAngelo appeared before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman, where he pleaded guilty to 26 counts total — 13 charges of first-degree murder and 13 charges of kidnapping for robbery. Investigators also believe he committed 62 rapes, uncharged because of the statute of limitations.

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018 while standing in the driveway of his home in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights. Investigators used DNA evidence to link him to at least 12 homicides and dozens of rapes committed from 1976 to 1986 in the Sacramento area, the San Francisco Bay area, and Southern California. Tulare County prosecutors also tied him to the 1975 shooting of Visalia journalism professor Claude Snelling, bringing the number of murders he was accused of to 13.

DeAngelo’s deal with prosecutors spares him the death penalty, Sacramento County the cost of a lengthy trial, and his victims the trauma of having to testify in court.

The hearing was held in a makeshift courtroom set up in the ballroom at Sacramento State University, a venue chosen to seat the many victims, their families, and the media while allowing for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeAngelo was wheeled into the ballroom — clad in an orange prison jumpsuit and plastic face shield — and sat open-mouthed with his head drooping as Bowman read the charges against him. When Bowman asked if he understood the terms of the agreement, the 74-year-old slowly leaned forward and croaked “yes.”

