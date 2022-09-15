Thursday, September 15, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

GMO food disclosures

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge sided with health food chain Natural Grocers in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over a final decision on genetically engineered food labels, finding that a regulation allowing consumers to receive disclosures about bioengineered foods via text message was “arbitrary and capricious.”

/ September 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...