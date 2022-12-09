Friday, December 9, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

GM survives warranty suit

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California tossed claims that General Motors’ trucks and SUVs, since 1999, have had a known defect that can prevent seatbelt tightening and airbag deployment during certain crashes. The suing consumers could not show the same defective transmission system has been in use since its late-90s debut.

/ December 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...