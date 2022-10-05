Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

GM Financial settlement

FORT WORTH, Texas — GM Financial agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve claims that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71 military members’ cars and mishandling over 1,000 lease termination requests.

/ October 5, 2022

Click here to read the consent order.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...