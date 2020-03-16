Global Death Toll From Virus Exceeds 6,500

PARIS (AFP) — The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 168,250 with 6,501 deaths, across 142 countries and territories at 0900 GMT Monday, according to a tally compiled from official sources.

From 1700 GMT on Sunday to 0900 GMT Monday, there were 81 new deaths reported and 4,317 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — where the epidemic was declared in late December, has declared 80,860 cases, including 3,213 deaths, with 67,490 people recovered. The country declared 16 new cases and 14 new fatalities between Sunday 1700 GMT and Monday 0900 GMT.

Outside China, there have been 3,288 deaths by 0900 GMT Monday — 67 new since Sunday 1700 GMT — and 87,396 cases, of which 4,301 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths (24,747 cases), Iran with 724 fatalities (13,983 cases), Spain with 288 deaths (7,753 cases) and France with 127 deaths (5,423 cases).

Since 1700 GMT Sunday, Bahrain, Hungary, Guatemala and Luxembourg have announced the first fatalities. Trinidad and Tobago has diagnosed its first cases.

By 0900 GMT Monday, Asia had listed 92,195 cases and 3,337 deaths; Europe 55,176 cases and 2,335 deaths; the Middle East 15,358 cases and 739 deaths; the United States and Canada 4,087 cases and 70 deaths; Latin America and the Caribbean 711 cases and seven deaths; Africa 371 cases and eight deaths; and Oceania 358 cases and five deaths.



