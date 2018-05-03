Giuliani Says Trump Repaid Cohen for Stormy Daniels Payment

(CN) – Rudy Giuliani revealed on Wednesday night that his new client President Donald Trump paid back his personal lawyer Michael Cohen $130,000 as part of an agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her 2006 affair with the president.

Giuliani made the revelation on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Wednesday night, contradicting Trump’s personal attorney Cohen, who said he made the $130,000 payment to Daniels with his own money.

Giuliani told Hannity that the payment from Trump to Cohen was legal since it was paid with Trump’s personal bank account and not from campaign funds.

“It’s going to turn out to be perfectly legal,” Giuliani said. “That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I’m giving you a fact that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.”

“Because they funneled it through a law firm?” Hannity said.

“Funneled it through a law firm,” Giuliani said. “Funneled it through a law firm and then the president repaid it.”

“Oh, I didn’t know he did,” said Hannity, a personal friend of President Trump.

Giuliani recently joined Trump’s legal team in the ongoing Russia investigation. Trump had previously denied having knowledge of the payment.

“We predicted months ago that it would be proven that the American people had been lied to as to the $130k payment and what Mr. Trump knew, when he knew it and what he did in connection with it,” Daniels’ Los Angeles-based attorney Michael Avenatti said on Twitter Wednesday night.

Last month, it was revealed in a federal courthouse in Manhattan that Hannity was a secret client of Cohen’s beside Trump and Elliott Broidy, the recently jettisoned deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

Hannity’s name arose during the court hearing after attorneys for Cohen alerted the court in a brief that the FBI’s raid of Cohen’s home, hotel and office implicates privileged materials from three clients: Trump, the unnamed individual revealed to be Hannity and Broidy.

In April, Trump added to the fire in a phone call to “Fox and Friends” that Cohen did represent him in the deal with Daniels, walking back from his previous denial of any knowledge of the nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels, given name Stephanie Clifford, signed a nondisclosure agreement with Cohen just before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. She sued Trump and Cohen earlier this year, claiming that her “hush money” agreement was invalid, because Trump did not sign it. She also sued Trump in a separate defamation case.

Last month, a federal judge in Los Angeles granted a 90-day stay in Daniels’ original lawsuit, because Cohen may face a possible indictment in the criminal investigation by the FBI.

