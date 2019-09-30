Giuliani Hit With Subpoena in House Impeachment Probe

WASHINGTON (CN) – Three House committees on Monday subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents related to his involvement in the president’s efforts to have the Ukrainian government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The demand from the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform Committees casts a broad net, seeking “documents and communications” Giuliani has related to Biden’s son Hunter, U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a host of other figures and issues that have come to the forefront of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The subpoena asks Giuliani for details on overseas trips he took or planned to take while pushing for the Ukraine investigation and for conversations he had with officials in either the Ukrainian or U.S. governments as part of those efforts.

“The subpoena requires you to produce all of those communications, and other related documents, to the committees in order to determine the full extent of this effort by the president and his administration to press Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election,” states the letter the chairmen sent along with the subpoena.

In a phone call on July 25, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate with Giuliani on an investigation into Hunter Biden, shortly after the two leaders discussed Ukraine buying missiles from the United States. Trump also asked Zelensky for help on an investigation into a right-wing conspiracy theory that casts doubt on the determination that Russia was behind the Democratic National Committee hack in 2016.

The call, and the whistleblower complaint that revealed it, became the tipping point that spurred Democratic leadership in the House to announce an impeachment inquiry last week.

The letter the committees sent Monday gives Giuliani until Oct. 15 to respond to the subpoena. The chairmen warn that if he does not comply, it would constitute obstruction and “may be used as an adverse inference against you and the president.”