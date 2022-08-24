Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
Ghost gun settlement

MANHATTAN — A New York federal judge approved a settlement agreement between New York City and a Washington manufacturer of “ghost guns,” untraceable firearms assembled from parts, which requires the company to prohibit NYC residents from buying or receiving its gun assembly kits.

/ August 24, 2022

Read the ruling here.

