Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Must Be Public, 2nd Circuit Affirms

MANHATTAN (CN) — A deposition believed to show Ghislaine Maxwell perjuring herself by denying knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking empire must be unsealed, the Second Circuit ruled on Monday.

“We cannot conclude that the district court abused its discretion in ordering the unsealing of the deposition materials,” the three-judge panel wrote in an unsigned summary order.

Maxwell’s indictment is for now the only source of what has been disclosed from her deposition, showing her denying any knowledge of a pipeline that supplied Epstein with underage girls to perform massages — encounters that escalated to sexual assault.

“I don’t know what you are talking about,” Maxwell is recorded saying.

On the day of Maxwell’s arrest, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told reporters at a press conference: “Maxwell lied because the truth, as alleged, was almost unspeakable.”

Maxwell argued that releasing the deposition, which stems from a civil defamation case, could taint a future jury pool at her upcoming criminal trial.

But this concern failed Monday to secure a Second Circuit delay.

“The District Court correctly held that the deposition materials are judicial documents to which the presumption of public access attaches and did not abuse its discretion in rejecting Maxwell’s meritless arguments that her interests superseded the presumption of access,” the 3-page order states. “The District Court’s order articulated and applied the correct legal framework in its individualized review of the materials to be unsealed.”

