German jurisdiction

EL PASO — An appeals court in Texas agreed with a lower court that it had jurisdiction to apportion an ex-husband’s military retirement benefits in this divorce case that had occurred in Germany. Because divorce proceedings follow fundamentally different rules there, and there was nothing in the German case to suggest the couple limited themselves to its court system’s jurisdiction, the ex-wife may bring claims related to the divorce in the U.S.

/ November 2, 2022

