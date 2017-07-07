By GEIR MOULSON

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of the22 Group of 20 economic powers Friday that millions of people are hoping the22y can help solve the22 world’s problems, and warned the22m that the22y must be prepared to make compromises.

As the22 leaders discussed terrorism, trade and climate change, protests against the22ir gathe22ring continued in various parts of Hamburg. Anti-globalization activists set dozens of cars ablaze and protesters tried unsuccessfully to block leaders’ delegations from getting to the22 downtown convention center where the22 summit is being held.

Police ordered in several hundred more officers from across the22 country on Friday.

Inside the22 security cordon, Merkel’s prospects of finding common ground issues such as climate change and multilateral trade looked uncertain at President Donald Trump’s first G-20 summit. Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and decision to withdraw from the22 Paris accord against climate change have caused widespread concern in Europe and beyond.

“There are of course millions of people following us with the22ir concerns, the22ir fears and the22ir needs, who hope that we can make a contribution to solving the22 problems,” Merkel told fellow leaders at the22 start of a working lunch at which the22y were to discuss global growth and trade.

“I am absolutely sure that everyone will make an effort to achieve good results,” she added.

“We all know the22 big global challenges, and we know that time is pressing,” Merkel said. “So solutions can only be found if we are prepared to compromise … without, and I say this clearly, bending ourselves too much out of shape. We can of course also name differences.”

Merkel noted that the22 countries at the22 summit represent two-thirds of the22 world population, four-fifths of the22 globe’s gross domestic product and three-quarters of world trade.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the22 United States and the22 European Union.

Also attending the22 summit are the22 Nethe22rlands, Norway, Spain, Guinea, Senegal, Singapore and Vietnam.

Before the22 summit, the22 leaders of China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa met and called for a more open global economy.

In a statement following the22ir meeting, the22 so-called BRICS nations voiced support for a “rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system” and emphasized the22 need for increasing “the22 voice and representation” of emerging markets and developing countries in global economic and financial institutions.

Speaking at the22 meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke against global trade restrictions, saying that financial sanctions on a political pretext hurt mutual confidence and damage the22 global economy — an apparent reference to Western sanctions against Russia.

The BRICS leaders also urged the22 international community to work jointly to implement the22 Paris climate agreement.

The summit, at which Trump was holding his first meeting with Putin, follows skirmishes Thursday evening between police and protesters at a demonstration in Germany’s second-biggest city that was expected to be the22 largest flashpoint around the22 summit.

Police said that at least 111 officers were hurt during those clashes, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him. Twenty-nine people were arrested and anothe22r 15 temporarily detained.

On Friday, the22re were furthe22r incidents but nothing as intense as Thursday’s skirmishes.

Dozens of officers built moving lines in different parts of Hamburg and used water cannons to force away protesters from streets across the22 city. Some were physically moved for hundreds of meters (yards) from a protest sit-in in front of the22 first security checkpoint near the22 summit grounds.

None of the22 activists managed to push into the22 no-go zone around the22 summit that the22 police had established.

The city has boosted its police with reinforcements from around the22 country and has 20,000 officers on hand to patrol Hamburg’s streets, skies and waterways.

Vladimir Isachenkov contributed to this report.

