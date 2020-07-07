German Courthouses Evacuated Due to Bomb Threats

Presiding judge Volker Uhlenbrock, right, is photographed in court in Essen, Germany, in 2017. (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AFP) — Several district courts were evacuated in Germany on Tuesday after they received bomb threats, police said, although searches turned up nothing concrete.

The affected buildings included courthouses in Mainz, Erfurt, Luebeck and Wolfsburg and the public prosecutor’s office in Erfurt, according to police in those cities.

A bomb threat arrived at the district court in the western city of Mainz at 7:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said, without giving details.

The courthouse was cleared and searched by dogs, and several adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

In Erfurt, all proceedings were canceled until midday.

It was unclear who or what was behind the threats.

In April, the trial of a man accused of sending more than 100 far-right letters to politicians, journalists and officials was delayed at its opening in Berlin because of a bomb threat.

Shortly before the hearing opened, the court halted the session because of a fax that claimed that explosives had been planted around the courtroom where the trial was to be held.

The fax was signed, “Heil Hitler.”

Andre M. is accused of sending 107 threatening letters to courts, authorities, police, shopping malls, journalists and lawmakers between October 2018 and April 2019.

The threats prompted evacuations, including of the main train station in Luebeck and a tax office in Gelsenkirchen.

