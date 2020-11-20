Georgia Recount Confirms Biden Victory
ATLANTA (CN) – Hours after President Donald Trump’s attorneys announced plans for a new voter fraud lawsuit in Georgia, election officials in the Peach State reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump following a hand tally of nearly 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office verified Thursday evening after a statewide audit that Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by a margin of 12,284 votes.
During a press conference in Washington earlier in the day, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani announced that the campaign will file a “major lawsuit” in Georgia as soon as Friday.
This story is developing.