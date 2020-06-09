Georgia Primary Plagued by Long Lines, Voting Machine Issues

People wait in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election at Park Tavern in Atlanta on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (CN) — Voters preparing to cast their ballot in person in the metro Atlanta area during Tuesday’s primary election are being advised to brace for long lines and problems with new voting machines.

Although former Vice President Joe Biden has already clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, Georgians still have the option to vote in the presidential primary. Voters will also choose between seven Democrats vying to take on Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue and pick their nominees for the 7th Congressional District.

Problems began immediately as polls opened around the Peach State at 7 a.m. Although over 1.2 million Georgians voted using absentee ballots, voters who headed to the polls Tuesday and spaced themselves out to comply with social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic found themselves waiting for hours in long lines that seemed to barely move.

Lines at polling places in Fulton County and across metro Atlanta spilled out onto sidewalks, some polling locations failed to open on time and poll workers struggled to operate the state’s new voting machines.

“This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday just 30 minutes after polls opened.

“If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay in line. They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machines are not working,” she added.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta’s historically black West End neighborhood on Tuesday. (Courthouse News photo/Kayla Goggin)

At West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta’s historically black West End neighborhood, some voters who lined up before 7 a.m. did not finish casting their ballots until nearly 9 a.m.

It took about 90 minutes for Essence Coleman, a 36-year-old MailChimp customer support technician, to get inside the precinct’s doors.

Although she said her experience voting was “seamless,” she said she has never waited so long to vote.

It was unclear what caused the sluggish line outside the polling place, but precincts across the Atlanta area have reported difficulties turning on voter check-in equipment, encoding voter access cards and installing touchscreens on the state’s new $104 million voting system.

The new system, which debuted statewide Tuesday, uses touchscreens attached to printers to generate paper ballots. The system is supposed to guard against vote tampering.

Many Georgia precincts have also been consolidated, forcing them to serve more voters than usual.

Ivan Gaskin, a 26-year-old spoken word poet who had been waiting in line outside the West Hunter Street Baptist Church precinct for 30 minutes Tuesday morning, said he was unsure how long he would be willing to wait to vote and called the long line “a deterrent.”

“I’m ready to wait for some time but I don’t think it should take this long… I understand early voting is an option but on election day it seems like a two-hour wait is kind of a big ask,” he said.

Some voters anticipated the long wait, bringing folding chairs to sit in and reading paperback books to occupy their time.

Retired real estate agent Ivy Harris, 65, said she had been waiting an hour while sitting in her collapsible chair.

Harris said she was focused on the presidential primary race and was inspired to vote by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta’s historically black West End neighborhood on Tuesday. (Courthouse News photo/Kayla Goggin)

She declined to say who she was voting for but said, “It won’t be Trump.”

Gabriel Sterling, the elections official in charge of implementing Georgia’s new voting system, said most problems Tuesday were occurring in Fulton County.

“If you must vote in person today, pack your patience in many Fulton precincts,” he said.

Sterling blamed the Fulton County Board of Elections for the problems, saying that issues with the machines are due to user error and that poll workers are trying to insert voter cards upside-down.

Sterling later admitted that equipment was delivered late to some precincts in Gwinnett County, just outside of Fulton County, where most of Atlanta is located.

Samuel Tillman, chair of the elections board in DeKalb County, which includes a small section of Atlanta, contradicted Sterling’s assumption in a statement Tuesday, confirming that the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office is experiencing “technical issues” with the new voting machines.

“These issues are being seen statewide and are not isolated to DeKalb County,” Tillman said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, said the issues with the new voting systems were not related to technical issues.

“So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late,” Raffensperger said in a statement Tuesday. “We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment.”

He added, “While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.”

Raffensperger has said the state will not begin reporting results until all voting is complete Tuesday evening.