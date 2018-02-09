Georgia Police Officer and Suspect Dead, Deputies Wounded

ATLANTA (CN) — One police officer was killed and two sheriff’s deputies were seriously wounded in a shooting south of Atlanta Friday afternoon that left the suspect dead.

According to Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer, the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Friday morning when the officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The arrest warrant was reportedly for failure to appear.

“They talked to the individual and after about 10 minutes of talking with him realized they were going to be making an arrest, and they were going to have issues placing him in custody,” McBrayer said during a news conference at the Henry County Fire Department Station No.2.

McBrayer said that the shooting took place inside the home. The sheriff did not comment on who shot whom or how many shots were fired.

Chase Maddox, 26, a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove police force, died from his injuries.

Michael Corley, a Henry County sheriff’s deputy, was shot and underwent surgery at Atlanta Medical Center. According to Corley’s brother, Wade Corley, a gunshot penetrated his bullet-proof vest and became lodged in the left side of his chest.

The other wounded deputy has not yet been named. McBrayer said that the deputy was in fair condition and had been hit in an area covered by his bullet-proof vest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the Georgia State Patrol has requested an investigation into the shooting.

Nelly Miles, a spokesperson for GBI, told Courthouse News that the identity of the suspect will be released soon. The authorities are waiting to release the name until after they notify the suspect’s relatives.

A representative for the Locust Grove Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...