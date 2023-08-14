Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe returns indictment

ATLANTA (CN) — At least one indictment was handed up by a grand jury in Georgia Monday evening that had heard evidence from prosecutors in their investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others criminally interfered with the state's 2020 presidential election results.

The grand jury returned their decisions to the Fulton County Superior Court Judge overseeing the case, Robert McBurney, shortly after 9 p.m., but the details of who has been charged and for what is not yet clear.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, first launched the investigation into Trump over two years ago into possible “multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” The move came shortly after the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which then-President Trump pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in that state. Willis has suggested that she is seeking to pursue charges under Georgia's expansive anti-racketeering statues, which allows prosecutors to use out-of-state activity to prove criminal intent in Georgia.

Willis said that she will hold a press conference once documents have been processed by the court clerk's office, which may not happen until midnight.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials have been preparing enhanced security measures around Atlanta for months at Willis’ discretion in anticipation of the announcement.

At least 12 of the grand jurors in the Fulton County panel that heard the case would had to have voted in favor of the suggested charges in order for an indictment to be brought. Jurors were selected for the panel on July 11 to hear hundreds of different felony cases from prosecutors over a two-month period. While the panel consisted of 23 total jurors, only 16 are required to be present to conduct business and to vote on whether to bring an indictment. The burden of proof is also much lower for a grand jury to indict someone than it is for a jury to convict someone.

Jurors began deliberating shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday after prosecutors spent the day presenting their case with testimony from witnesses that included former state Representative Bee Nguyen and former state Senator Jen Jordan. They and several other Democrats pushed back on false election fraud conspiracies promoted by Trump and his allies during state legislative hearings in December 2020.

Other witnesses included former Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who has openly contradicted false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, and independent journalist George Chidi, who stumbled upon the meeting of “alternate” electors inside the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, an incident of major interest in the investigation.

“As Republicans, we need to take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged, Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party … and now we are going to have to pivot from there,” Duncan told reporters as he left the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday evening.

The evidence presented to the grand jury by Willis and her prosecution team was formed in part by the findings of a 23-member special purpose grand jury that was impaneled by the court at her request in 2022.

For eight months, Willis and the special grand jurors heard testimony from 75 subpoenaed witnesses, including poll workers, investigators, technical experts, state employees, officials and "persons still claiming that such fraud took place."

While a special purpose grand jury does not hold the power to issue indictments under Georgia law, it was able to produce a final report of its investigative findings and recommendations for indictments. The report was partially unsealed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney this past February, including a section where the jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.