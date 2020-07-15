George Floyd Estate Files Civil Rights Case Against Minneapolis, Ex-Cops

From left to right: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — George Floyd’s family sued Minneapolis and the four former police officers charged in his death Wednesday, claiming they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during his arrest and the city knowingly harbored a police culture rife with racism and excessive force.

The 40-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota was announced Wednesday during a news conference held by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd’s family in their pursuit of unspecified financial damages from the four men and their former employer.

The legal team for Floyd’s family also includes Jeffrey Storms with the Minneapolis-based firm Newmark Storms Dworak and Antonio Romanucci with the Romanucci Blandin firm out of Chicago, in addition to the backing of at least three other law firms from the Twin Cities to Atlanta.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump wears a face mask with the words “Where’s the love?” on Wednesday after announcing the filing of a civil lawsuit against Minneapolis and the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Wednesday’s suit alleges that the four ex-officers – Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng – violated Floyd’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights on May 25 when Floyd, a Black man, was arrested, handcuffed and restrained in a prone position outside a south Minneapolis supermarket before Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring his pleas for breath before he died.

Minneapolis police had been called to the Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue that Memorial Day on suspicion that Floyd had tried to use a phony $20 bill in the store. Body camera footage of the arrest was made semi-public on Wednesday.

Crump stood before a crowd of reporters in Minneapolis on Wednesday outlining Floyd’s family’s federal wrongful death civil rights suit that he said “documents what we have said all along, and that is that it was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him.”

“The city of Minneapolis has a history of policies and procedures and deliberate indifference when it comes to the treatment of arrestees, especially Vlack men, that cries out for training and discipline,” the attorney said.

Crump went on to call the lawsuit “unprecedented” and said he hopes the case will “set a precedent to make it financially prohibitive that the police won’t wrongfully kill marginalized people, especially Vlack people, in the future.”

He argued that police brutality is a public health crisis occuring alongside the Covid-19 pandemic convulsing civic life worldwide for the past four plus months.

Floyd’s death, caught on video by a bystander, sparked an outpouring of grief and anger which erupted into weeks of ongoing protests in Minneapolis, across the United States and internationally, calling for criminal prosecution of the officers involved and forcing a referendum on violent, impenetrable police cultures that systemically target Black people and other marginalized groups with unchecked harassment and brutality.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death. Thao, Lane and Kueng have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree and second-degree manslaughter. As it stands now, all four officers’ trials are scheduled for next spring.

This is a developing story…