Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Gender and sexuality discrimination

AMARILLO, Texas — A federal judge in Texas declared unlawful two EEOC guidance documents challenged by the state that interpret the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock ruling. The agency directives improperly “meld ’status’ and ’conduct’ into one catchall protected class covering all conduct correlating to ’sexual orientation' and ’gender identity.'”

/ October 4, 2022

Read the ruling here.

