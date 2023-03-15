Wednesday, March 15, 2023
GEICO class action settled for over $6M

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal court in California granted final approval of a class action settlement with GEICO in a dispute alleging the insurer underpaid regulatory fees in total loss claims. The total settlement value approaches $6.2 million and includes over $2.5 million in attorney fees.

/ March 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

