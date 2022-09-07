Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Gaslit court

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge told Hinds County officials that the court will no longer be “gaslighted” by years of failed promises to end inmate violence, fires, inmate suicides and overdoses at the troubled Raymond Detention Center. The court ordered a receivership to oversee operations and remove inmate safety from the county sheriff’s control.

/ September 6, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...