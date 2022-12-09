Friday, December 9, 2022 | Back issues
Gang rape suit dismissed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana dismissed the Sabine Parish sheriff from a family’s police misconduct claims arising from law enforcement officers’ handling of the recorded gang-rape of their minor child by a group of high schoolers, which was posted online. Their allegations were not specific to the sheriff’s conduct, only that of officers who were not identified by name and “may not even work for” the sheriff’s department.

/ December 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

