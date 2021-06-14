G-7 Nations Back US Stance Against China

President Joe Biden got G-7 leaders to support an American-led approach to confront the rise of China and take Beijing to task over human rights abuses, an expansionist foreign policy in Asia and its style of state-run capitalism.

President Joe Biden arrives for the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England, on Sunday. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

(CN) — After three days of talks and simmering disagreements at an English sea resort, the Group of Seven rich nations agreed to back a wide-ranging, though not clearly defined, American strategy to counter the rise of China.

On Sunday, the G-7 nations issued a 25-page communiqué that outlined their common goals and pledges on everything from ending the pandemic by delivering 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer nations to transforming the global economy through massive investments designed to protect biodiversity, bridge gender gaps and ramp up renewable energy production.

The central thrust of the communiqué, though couched in soft and at times oblique language against China, was the fruit of an effort by U.S. President Joe Biden to build consensus among other G-7 nations to criticize China’s human rights record and present it as the quintessential threat to democracy.

During a weeklong trip in Europe, Biden is rallying European allies after four turbulent years with former President Donald Trump in the White House. Trump repeatedly challenged and provoked European leaders. Biden, a true Atlanticist, is hoping to win more support for his plans against China and Russia when he attends a NATO summit on Monday and a European Union meeting on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

After the weekend G-7 meeting in Cornwall, Biden came away largely successful at winning over reluctant European leaders who are wary of provoking China and whose nations depend mightily on trade with Beijing. The G-7 is made up of the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Canada, Italy and Japan.

Getting Italy, Germany, France and Japan to sign onto a document confronting China presents these countries with serious risks and signals that the rift between the West and China may be hardening. Some experts see the rivalry between the U.S. and China as the beginning of a new Cold War.

China struck back fiercely on Monday against the G-7, calling into question the group’s importance as global leaders. In the past two decades, the economic heft of these seven nations has declined significantly. Twenty years ago, they represented about 65% of global gross domestic product and today they make up about 45%.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said, as reported by Reuters. “We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.”

The G-7 communiqué hit on many of the gripes the U.S. has with China.

It called for a new investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus in China, a reference to fresh allegations by the U.S. that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. China rejects this theory as absurd. A team of international experts convened by the World Health Organization went to China to look into how the virus emerged and largely dismissed the laboratory leak theory earlier this year. But a growing number of scientists now see it as a possible explanation.

The G-7 leaders also reprimanded China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, who allegedly have been rounded up by the hundreds of thousands and placed in “re-education camps” in Xinjiang, a province in far western China. Uyghurs report being the victims of torture, forced sterilization and other human rights abuses.

In another slap against China, which is accused of forcing Uyghurs to pick cotton by hand, the G-7 leaders said they were concerned about goods being traded globally made by “vulnerable groups and minorities” in conditions of forced labor. They said they were looking at how to eradicate “the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains.”

They also took aim at China’s recent crackdown on a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was handed back to China in 1997. China is accused of breaking a treaty it signed with Britain upon the handover of Hong Kong to ensure the island region of 7.2 million people remains largely autonomous for 50 years. They also called on China to keep the “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” a warning against any moves by China to re-assert control over Taiwan, an independent island nation over which China claims sovereignty.

The G-7 leaders called out China’s expansionist moves in the South China Sea, where it is building a series of artificial islands and staking claim to international maritime waters. The G-7 leaders said the Indo Pacific must remain “free and open.”

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Sunday after attending the G-7 summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

But the G-7 did not stop only at reprimanding China for alleged abuses but also gave its approval to a White House plan still in its infancy that seeks to rival a massive infrastructure scheme undertaken by China, known as the Belt and Road Initiative. This trillion-dollar global infrastructure venture is sometimes called the New Silk Road because it intends to link Europe with China.

At its most basic, China is expanding its commercial interests and winning allies around the globe by offering loans to nations so they can build ports, railways, bridges and roadways. In turn, China often sends its own companies to build the projects and hopes to use them to expand its own trade around the globe. Critics say the projects are often riddled with corruption, support polluting practices and can lead nations to become dependent on China and its financing.

Some experts view China’s strategy as allowing it to escape a straitjacket that the U.S. has imposed through its many military bases and allies in Asia and Europe.

On Saturday, the White House released its proposal for a Western-led infrastructure plan, which it called the Build Back Better World, or for short B3W. The B3W label was clearly a riposte to China’s label for the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRI.

Details and any money commitments were left unsaid by the G-7, but the crux of their plans seems to back the construction of projects around the world that are good for the environment, preserve habitat, foster renewable energy and help poorer countries. In tandem with this scheme is a push by G-7 nations to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House said the Build Back Better World initiative plans to muster private-sector capital to go into projects that advance climate, health, digital technology and gender equity goals in poorer countries. It estimated the infrastructure needs of the developing world at more than $40 trillion.

The White House said it hopes to “catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars of infrastructure investment for low- and middle-income countries in the coming years.”

It said this can be done through financial institutions such as USAID and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and through private markets. It said the projects must be consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the 2015 accord where world leaders committed their nations to preventing the planet’s temperature from warning an additional 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

“The point is that what’s happening is that China has this Belt and Road Initiative, and we think that there’s a much more equitable way to provide for the needs of countries around the world,” Biden said at a news conference on Sunday.

He added that the G-7’s infrastructure plan “will not only be good for the countries, but it’ll be good for the entire world and represent values that our democracies represent, and not autocratic lack of values.”

In response to Biden’s rallying call against China, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his country will assess its involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The Italian port of Trieste has received substantial Chinese investment and become a key part of China’s efforts to build railways and ports connecting Europe with China. Italy and Greece are two EU countries that have been harshly criticized by some in Europe for joining China’s infrastructure plans. Both Mediterranean countries have struggled through economic doldrums and they have seen China as a rescuer.

Biden’s approach to China is a continuation of a decade-long move to curb the rise of Beijing, which has become even more assertive and ambitious under President Xi Jinping and his so-called “wolf warrior” diplomatic corps.

China’s incredible economic successes, including the lifting of more than 800 million people out of poverty since the 1980s and its rapid growth, have made Beijing into a rival of the U.S. in many areas, including high-tech industries such as 5G networks and artificial intelligence.

But China is an authoritarian state run by its communist party with a centrally managed economy that relies on closed internal markets where foreign companies are often forced to share their know-how before they can gain access to the massive Chinese market.

Add to this a growing military and assertiveness not just in Asia but globally, and it’s easy to see how China is becoming the No. 1 threat to U.S. dominance.

Biden said he was pleased with the wording of the communiqué, even though it fell short of the kind of harsh and tough tones taken by the U.S. against China. He pointed out that in 2018, the last time the G-7 issued a common statement, China wasn’t even mentioned. Trump scuttled plans for a communiqué in 2019, the last time the G-7 leaders met.

“This time, there is mention of China,” the president said. “The G-7 explicitly agreed to call out human rights abuses in Xinjiang and in Hong Kong explicitly.”

He said it was a big deal that the G-7 agreed to confront China over forced labor and its uncompetitive practices.

“Let me put it this way: I know this is going sound somewhat prosaic, but I think we’re in a contest – not with China per se, but a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in the rapidly changing 21st century,” Biden said. “And I think how we act and whether we pull together as democracies is going to determine whether our grandkids look back 15 years from now and say, ‘Did they step up? Are democracies as relevant and as powerful as they have been?’”

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.