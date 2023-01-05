From sting to suicide

Read the ruling here.
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit upheld a Texas federal court’s dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a teacher who was busted in a sting operation for soliciting a minor on the dating app Grindr, then fatally poisoned himself with carbon monoxide two days after posting bail. Neither the detective, nor city, nor other groups sued by the family violated the deceased teacher’s constitutional rights, as the arrest was motivated by probable cause and the prosecution was not malicious.
