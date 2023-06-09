From bird bones to wind instruments, research team finds surprising new discovery at old dig site, study says

Scientists found pre-historic flutes made from bird bones at Eynan-Mallaha, a village scientists have looked over since 1955, show a turning point in humanity’s time as hunter-gatherers into something more agricultural.

(CN) — Although scientists have searched through the Eynan-Mallaha prehistoric site since 1955, a Franco-Israeli research team still found something new.

According to their study published Thursday in Nature Scientific Reports, the team found seven 12,000-year-old flutes made from the bones of a small waterfowl. Using that bird’s bones for the flutes instead of a larger one's, as the study says the site contained larger bird bones as well, indicates that this a deliberate choice of the Natufians that once made the northern Israeli village their home. The Natufians were a Near Eastern, or Levant, civilization that lived in the village on Lake Hula's shores between 13,000 and 9,700 B.C., according to the study.

Davin, his co-director José-Miguel Tejero of the University of Vienna and University of Barcelona and their team created an experimental replica of the flute, and Davin recalled his surprise at the sound the flute replica made when he blew into it, as well as at the connection he felt with the Natufians.

“It was very moving when I played it for the first time and heard the sound that Natufians made 12,000 years ago. The surprise was also to find out that the spectral analysis showed that the flutes imitated falcon calls, two species of which the talons were the most used in Natufian personal ornament, which is yet another indication of the close relationship that existed between the Natufians and birds of prey,” says Davin, post-doctoral researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel.

Davin believes that the Natufians’ use of the flute to communicate with birds of prey indicates humanity's transition from the hunter-gatherer lifestyle to something more agricultural, as Davin says that the Natufians became the first sedentary people to build humanity’s first villages.

“This would be a point of no return, as it marked the beginning of the Neolithic transition (the domestication of plants and animals) in the Levant, which would later influence Europe,” explains Davin. “I’m particularly interested in the personal ornaments of the Natufians, which, in terms of richness and diversity, is far beyond what we know from previous periods. No doubt the sedentary lifestyle and the new intergroup relations that it brought with it reinforced the need to pass on and mark one's identity through personal ornaments.”

Overall, Davin considers the discovery of the flutes special as he says that prehistorical sound instruments are a rare find on a global scale, and most we know of today are from Europe.

“It is therefore even rarer to find them in the Levant. This rarity is undoubtedly partly due to the fact that most of the instruments were made of perishable materials. Natufian flutes are also rare, as they are very special instruments. These flutes mimic the songs of birds of prey. They are the oldest instruments of their kind in the world. Finally, one of these flutes is complete, which is extremely rare (almost all the prehistoric instruments we know today are fragments),” says Davin.

The excavation at Eynan-Mallaha is ongoing as Davin says that the team will start next month, and they hope to see how Lake Hula's waterfowl will react to the sound of the flute, and that they find more bird bones.

“For sure, by re-examining the collections of bird bones from other sites in the Levant, we will find other instruments, perhaps even older. I also hope that our experimental approach will lead to a re-examination of prehistoric instruments that are already known, to find out what sound they produced and eventually to understand their function,” says Davin.