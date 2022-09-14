Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Friendly fire

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands — A federal judge in the U.S. Virgin Islands allowed a plainclothes police officer’s lawsuit against the government to proceed; he sues over an incident where police officers shot and wounded him in a case of friendly fire. The judge admonished the government for its slow response to the officer’s complaint.

/ September 14, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...