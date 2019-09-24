Trump, Flanked by Autocrats, Bulldozes UN Values in Speech

UNITED NATIONS (CN) — Met with shock by world leaders at his first visit and derision in the second, President Donald Trump emerged largely gaffe-free Tuesday at his third appearance before the United Nations General Assembly.

Instead, the latest Trump address will be remembered for its relentless attack on the institutions and values that his host institution holds dear.

“The future does not belong to globalists,” Trump said, reading prepared remarks. “The future belongs to patriots.”

By tradition, Brazil kicks off the annual general assembly debate, meaning Jair Bolsonaro delivered the first of today’s speeches. A Trump supporter who expressed open nostalgia for his country’s fallen military regime, Bolsonaro took aim this morning at “media lies and hate” while attacking the media’s portrayal of his policies regarding the Amazon rainforest, where a record number of fires raged in August.

The United Nations’ recent climate action summit depicted global heating as a planet-threatening emergency. But Trump, who endorsed Bolsonaro’s election and celebrated his inauguration this past New Year’s Day, did not mention the climate crisis at all.

For Trump, the global emergency is not the scientific consensus about how global heating can render the Earth uninhabitable.

“One of our biggest challenges is illegal immigration,” Trump said. “Mass illegal migration is unfair, unsafe and unsustainable for everyone involved: the sending countries and the depleted countries.”

The United States and Hungary are the only U.N. member states to have spurned a global contract in migration, and Trump today used the word evil to describe the nongovernmental groups working on that vision.

This story is developing…

Third to the podium was Egyptian autocrat Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who left his country with a display of thousands of protesters calling for his ouster, as the viral hashtag #Tahrir_Square hearkened back to the optimism of the early days of the Arab Spring.

New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger revealed late Monday that the Trump administration left the paper’s reporter Declan Walsh vulnerable to Sisi’s anti-press crackdown in Egypt. Walsh’s native Ireland sent a diplomatic mission to prevent his arrest, and the U.S. State Department did nothing, according to the Times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the fourth speaker, continues to hold the title of the world’s leading jailer of journalists, and he too enjoys a close relationship with Trump. Erdoğan once attended the ribbon-cutting for Trump Towers Istanbul and found himself similarly at war with what he called the “deep state,” his description of the prosecutors who implicated him and his ruling Justice and Development Party in a 2013 corruption scandal.

That Turkish investigation, and the response to it, echoes scandals that continue to dog Trump months after the close of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Even House Democrats skeptical of opening impeachment proceedings have begun to reconsider in the wake of reports that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the son of his potential 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden. Trump acknowledged discussing the matter of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyto, as has his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who also traveled to Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv for his consulting firm.

According to the Washington Post, a whistleblower said Trump urged Zelenskyto to probe Biden eight times and ordered a hold on hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine. Trump’s critics have labeled the pressure extortion and an open solicitation of foreign election interference.

Trump’s backlash to the reports has been even more vitriolic than usual for a president who constantly rails against “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.”

“You are crooked as hell,” Trump told reporters inside the United Nations on Monday.

He added in the same speech that a Republican who acted as Biden did in Ukraine would be “getting the electric chair right now.”

In May, Ukrainian’s prosecutor general found no evidence of wrongdoing against Biden or his son, Hunter, over the latter’s involvement in the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.