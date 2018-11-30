Friday Hearing Set on Comey Bid to Quash Subpoena

(CN) – A federal judge has scheduled a 2 p.m. hearing on former FBI Director James Comey’s motion to quash a subpoena from House Republicans seeking to have him testify behind closed doors on the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as well as her handling of classified information.

The subpoena in question was issued by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Committee members want the former director to testify privately on Dec. 3.

Lawmakers would also like Comey to testify about information related to the 2016 election.

In his filing Thursday, Comey reiterated a willingness to testify before members of Congress but said a private session often leaves witnesses unable to “counter or contextualize” distortions that arise after the fact.

The hearing begins at 2 p.m.

This story is developing …

