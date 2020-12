SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit held that the Center for Investigative Reporting is entitled to make a FOIA request seeking records of weapon ownership from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The so-called Tiahrt Rider of the Consolidated Appropriations Acts of 2005, 2006, 2010, and 2012 does not exempt the data from public disclosure.

