BATON ROUGE — A defamation case against the state of Louisiana, its legislative auditor and its state inspector general can continue, an appeals court in the state ruled, finding the defendants are “juridical persons rather than natural persons,” and don’t have a constitutional right to free speech. David LaCerte, the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, claims the defendants wrongfully accused him of criminal conduct in a report and press release.

Like this: Like Loading...