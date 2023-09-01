Free money

Read the ruling here.
Categories:Briefs, Civil Rights, Criminal
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal judge in New York refused to dismiss the false arrest, malicious prosecution and conspiracy claims brought by a casino patron against the city of Saratoga Springs. She was mistakenly given an extra $850 while redeeming lottery scratch-off tickets, and asked the cashier to verify the amount because she thought it was too much; regardless she was arrested over the act even though the district attorney believed no crime had been committed.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.