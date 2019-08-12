Civil Rights Education Entertainment Sports 

Frats’ Civil Rights Claims Can Proceed

BOSTON – A federal court in Massachusetts ruled that two fraternities and two students can pursue their discrimination claims against Harvard University relating to its policy that prohibits students who become members of “unrecognized single-gender social organizations” from holding leadership positions in recognized student organizations or athletic teams.

The policy also makes the students ineligible to receive fellowships, including Rhodes and Marshall Scholarships. 

