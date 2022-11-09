Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Back issues
Franchise fees for streaming services?

ST. LOUIS — An Eighth Circuit panel found that an Arkansas court properly dismissed a city’s lawsuit against Netflix and Hulu for refusing to pay franchise fees for their streaming services. The Arkansas Video Service Act does not give cities the right of action to file suit against the streaming services.

