Monday, March 20, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Monday, March 20, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Fox News producer

MANHATTAN — Fox News sued to stop a former booking producer from filing a sexual harassment complaint that the cable network says details conversations protected by attorney-client privilege.

/ March 20, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...