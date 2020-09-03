Fox News Polls Show Biden Leading Trump in Three Swing States

Joe Biden raises his arm with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CN) — A trio of new Fox News polls released Wednesday show President Donald Trump on shaky ground in three swing states he won in 2016 — Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

If the election were today, Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris would beat Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by a virtual landslide in Arizona (49% to 40%) and Wisconsin (50% to 42%), and the Democrats would top Republicans 50% to 46% in North Carolina, the polls of likely voters showed.

In Arizona, Biden topped Trump on three of four polled categories — dealing with China (44% to 43%), policing and criminal justice (47% to 42%), and the Covid-19 pandemic (53% to 36%). Only on the economy did more voters trust Trump to do a better job (45% to 44%).

In North Carolina, meanwhile, Trump beat Biden on the economy (51% to 43%), China (48% to 43%), and criminal justice (47% to 46%). Biden was favored 50% to 41% among Tar Heel State voters to deal with the pandemic, the poll showed.

Wisconsin voters’ support on the issues was split, favoring Trump on the economy (45% to 44%) and China (45% to 44%) and Biden on criminal justice (47% to 42%) and the coronavirus (52% to 35%).

On job approval, the president fared poorly in Arizona and Wisconsin. Just 43% of likely Arizona voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapprove. In Wisconsin, 45% approve and 54% disapprove.

North Carolina voters were split with 50% disapproving and 49% approving of Trump’s performance.

The polls conducted by Braun Research Inc., of Princeton, New Jersey, reveal possible vulnerabilities where Trump won in 2016 against former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes 48% to 45%, North Carolina’s 13 votes 50% to 46%, and edged out Clinton 47.2% to 46.5% in Wisconsin.

The pollsters also asked about voting during the pandemic.

In Arizona, where voting by mail has been an option for all voters for more than a decade, 65% plan to mail ballots or drop off mail ballots on Election Day. Just 31% of voters plan to vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

North Carolina and Wisconsin voters plan to show up at polls in greater percentages, with 72% planning to vote in person early or on Nov. 3 in North Carolina and 61% in Wisconsin.

The poll among likely and registered voters was conducted Aug. 29-Sept 1 in all three states with more than 800 residents in each state. The margin of error in Wisconsin and North Carolina was 3% and 3.5% in Arizona. The poll was conducted via landlines and cellphones.