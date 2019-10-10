Fox News Poll: Majority of Americans Want Trump Removed

(CN) – A new poll by Fox News released Wednesday finds that over half of American voters now say they want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office.

The findings align with other recent polls on the impeachment process, as more details emerge daily on allegations that the president pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his family.

With a record 51% calling for Trump’s removal from office, only 4% said he should be impeached but not removed, while 40% oppose impeachment. Among those who opposed impeachment, 21% said they believe the president has done nothing wrong, 20% said the inquiry is politically motivated and 15% said they don’t believe the allegations.

The poll numbers have shifted dramatically since July when Fox News pollsters last asked about impeachment. Before the phone call and subsequent whistleblower complaint, 42% said they favored impeachment compared to 45% who said they opposed.

Support for impeachment has gone up across the board since July, including Democrats (up 11 points), Republicans (up 5 points) and independents (up 3 points). Even among Trump’s base, the number of those seeking his impeachment increased among rural white voters (up 10 points), white men without a college degree (up 8 points) and white evangelical Christians (up 5 points).

According to recent polls, more Republicans are coming out in favor of the House’s impeachment inquiry, though not necessarily removal from office by the Senate.

In Wednesday’s poll, just over half of those polled (51%) said they believe the Trump administration is more corrupt than previous ones, a 5-point increase from September. Additionally, two out of three voters polled said it was inappropriate for President Trump to ask foreign leaders to investigate his political rivals. Further broken down, 43% said Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represented an impeachable offense, while 27% said the call was inappropriate but not impeachable. Only 17% said they believe the call was appropriate.

The president has begun to receive criticism from within his own party. Last week, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney denounced Trump’s call as “brazen and unprecedented” and called the president’s actions “wrong and appalling.”

The poll also asked voters if they believe President Trump is putting himself or the country first. A majority of those polled (59%, including 18% of Republicans) said they believe the president is out for himself. Only 39% said they believe he is putting the country first.