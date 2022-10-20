Thursday, October 20, 2022 | Back issues
‘Fosse’ producer sues Actors Equity

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Days after the legendary performer Patti LuPone announced that she quit the "circus" that is Actors' Equity, the Canadian-based producer Garth Drabinsky sued the labor union for defamation Thursday, claiming that it blacklisted him and branded him a racist this summer following the closing of his last musical "Paradise Square."

